'PS II' box office: Mani Ratnam's historical-drama crosses Rs. 50cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 30, 2023, 11:46 am 2 min read

Mani Ratnam's 'PS II' surpasses Rs. 50cr mark in just two days of release

The highly-awaited sequel to Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I finally hit the theaters on Friday and witnessed an overwhelming response from the audiences. Ponniyin Selvan: II, featuring a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Prakash Raj, performed exceedingly well on the opening day, reportedly collecting Rs. 32cr domestically. Here's a look at the movie's second-day box office collections.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since PS I was released in theaters on September 30, 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting to know how the story unfolds in the second installment of the Ponniyin Selvan series, thus making it one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023.

Due to its larger-than-life frames, intriguing storyline, and epic characters, the first installment by Ratnam became the biggest-opening Tamil film ever.

Day 2 collections: Ratnam's film registers good numbers

Following the trend created by the first installment, PS II, too, registered excellent numbers, and in just two days of its release, surpassed Rs. 50cr mark at the domestic box office. As per early estimates, it reportedly minted Rs. 24 crore domestically on the second day. On the opening day, the film raked in around Rs. 32 crore, bringing the total to Rs. 56cr.

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office report

PS II was widely distributed and was released on more than 3,200 screens. The historical action-adventure film reportedly had an overall 59.47% Tamil occupancy, 34.63% Telugu occupancy, 23.48% Malayalam occupancy, and 14.42% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. To note, Ratnam's film is clashing with Salman Khan's family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office, and it is evidently leading the race.

Everything about 'PS II'

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's eponymous five-part novel series, the Ponniyin Selvan series traces the early years of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman and the Chola empire's rise. It is worth noting that making Tamil filmmakers tried to make a movie based on Krishnamurthy's novel, but due to lack of funds, the dream of adapting was never realized until Ratnam started the project in 2019.

