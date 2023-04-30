Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: Re-watch these timeless classics

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 30, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Remembering Rishi Kapoor through his classic films on his 3rd death anniversary

Bollywood lost two of its gems in 2020: Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. While Khan passed away on April 29, Kapoor died on April 30. A prolific actor, Kapoor was known for not mincing his words while giving his opinions. Moreover, the late actor left behind a legacy of timeless films. On Kapoor's third death anniversary, here's a look at his best films.

'Bobby' (1973)

Bobby was the first film that saw Kapoor in a lead role. Produced and directed by his father, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, it starred Dimple Kapadia opposite him. The 1973 movie was a massive musical hit with the iconic duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal composing songs such as Main Shayar Toh Nahi and Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho, among several others.

'Rafoo Chakkar' (1975)

Director Narender Bedi cast Kapoor and his future wife—Neetu Kapoor (née Singh)—for Rafoo Chakkar (1975), which was released two years after Bobby. Kapoor played Dev—an out-of-work musician who disguises himself as a woman. He and his friend Salim (Paintal) join a girls' band. Kapoor's actor-wife is the band's lead singer who wishes to marry a rich man and Dev pretends to be a millionaire.

'Khel Khel Mein' (1975)

A black comedy thriller, Khel Khel Mein was directed by filmmaker Ravi Tandon, starring the Kapoor couple in the lead along with actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Released in 1975, the film was later remade in Malayalam as Aruthu, which came out in 1976. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi, which was released in 1992, is said to be a remake of the movie as well.

'Laila Majnu' (1976)

A timeless romantic drama featuring Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, and Ranjeeta is the 1976 film Laila Majnu. Based on the epic love legend of Layla and Majnun, it is a story of two star-crossed lovers: one is a princess, and the other is a common man. The film became a box office success and reportedly made Kapoor a bankable star in the Hindi film industry.

'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976)

A cult classic directed by Yash Chopra, Kabhie Kabhie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, and Rakhi in the lead roles. This heavy-duty romance also starred Kapoor and Neetu as lovers who wish to get married. Kapoor brought a quotient of humor with his character. The film was a big success at the box office and became a musical hit as well.