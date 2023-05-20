Entertainment

'War 2': Hrithik Roshan confirms collaboration with Jr. NTR

'War 2': Hrithik Roshan confirms collaboration with Jr. NTR

Written by Isha Sharma May 20, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Jr. NTR is officially aboard the 'War 2' train!

Jr. NTR's birthday has come bearing surprises for the cinephiles counting the days till the release of Ayan Mukerji's War 2! The face of the War franchise, Hrithik Roshan, took to Twitter to send birthday wishes to Jr. NTR and, in the process, confirmed the latter will indeed be part of the upcoming spy thriller film. The actioner will tentatively release next year.

Why does this story matter?

War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of Yash Raj Films' spy thriller universe and stars Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Acclaimed widely by critics and the audience for its storyline, volatile action sequences, and explosive twists, the film was a critical and commercial success.

Now that Jr. NTR is a part of it, all eyes are on its sequel.

This is how HR gave it away!

Roshan wished the RRR actor on Saturday morning and wrote, "Happy Birthday [Jr. NTR]! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace...until we meet." Yuddhabhumi translates to the battleground, which seems like a giveaway that Jr. NTR is onboard the upcoming spy thriller.

Here's how Roshan wished Jr. NTR

'RRR' actor to charge a bomb, say reports

Over the last few weeks, several speculations have been doing rounds about Jr. NTR's collaboration with YRF for War 2. As per one such report in ETimes, the actor is charging a whopping Rs. 30cr for the drama. Furthermore, some other reports hinted the actor might also opt for a profit-sharing model. He will reportedly be seen as a negative character opposite Roshan.

Here's your refresher about YRF's Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe, conceptualized and backed by Aditya Chopra, comprises Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the upcoming Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger Vs Pathaan. While Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will hit theaters on Diwali, War 2 is expected to go on floors by 2023-end. Anand's Tiger Vs Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman, will be out in 2025.

Poll What film would you like to know more about?