Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary greets with 'namaste' at debut
The Cannes Film Festival becomes a fashion parade for the who's who of the world of cinema every year. The ongoing 76th edition has seen several Indian faces marking their debuts, including Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary, who debuted on Friday. As she walked the red carpet, the former Bigg Boss contestant greeted everyone with a namaste, splashing an electrifying smile in her first-ever appearance.
Why does this story matter?
- For decades, the Cannes red carpet has seen movie A-listers attending the film festival from all around the world, including India.
- But this year, Choudhary has reportedly become the first-ever regional star to have made an appearance at the Festival de Cannes.
- In the past, the Cannes red carpet has also seen television actor Hina Khan making her debut in 2019.
Choudhary's first look at Cannes
Choudhary wore a pastel pink mermaid dress with a turtle neck for her first Cannes red carpet appearance. The heavily embellished gown with sequins and threadwork was reportedly designed by a Delhi-based brand called Om By Bharti and Aashna. She opted for matching pink flower-shaped eardrops and a statement diamond ring. She pulled her hair in a sleek bun to finish the look.
Lifetime dream for any actor, says Choudhary
Choudhary was thrilled about her debut. "Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress/actor, and I am thankful to God that today I could [conquer] this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my state Haryana (sic)," she told India Today.
Achievement unlocked!
The Haryanvi singer-dancer further said that the atmosphere at Cannes was electric. Adding more, she said, "Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true." "I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team," said the former Bigg Boss contestant.