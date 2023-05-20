Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary greets with 'namaste' at debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 20, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Sapna Choudhary has reportedly become the first regional star from India to debut at Cannes (Photo credit: Instagram/@sapnachoudhary)

The Cannes Film Festival becomes a fashion parade for the who's who of the world of cinema every year. The ongoing 76th edition has seen several Indian faces marking their debuts, including Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary, who debuted on Friday. As she walked the red carpet, the former Bigg Boss contestant greeted everyone with a namaste, splashing an electrifying smile in her first-ever appearance.

Why does this story matter?

For decades, the Cannes red carpet has seen movie A-listers attending the film festival from all around the world, including India.

But this year, Choudhary has reportedly become the first-ever regional star to have made an appearance at the Festival de Cannes.

In the past, the Cannes red carpet has also seen television actor Hina Khan making her debut in 2019.

Choudhary's first look at Cannes

Choudhary wore a pastel pink mermaid dress with a turtle neck for her first Cannes red carpet appearance. The heavily embellished gown with sequins and threadwork was reportedly designed by a Delhi-based brand called Om By Bharti and Aashna. She opted for matching pink flower-shaped eardrops and a statement diamond ring. She pulled her hair in a sleek bun to finish the look.

Lifetime dream for any actor, says Choudhary

Choudhary was thrilled about her debut. "Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress/actor, and I am thankful to God that today I could [conquer] this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my state Haryana (sic)," she told India Today.

Achievement unlocked!

The Haryanvi singer-dancer further said that the atmosphere at Cannes was electric. Adding more, she said, "Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true." "I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team," said the former Bigg Boss contestant.