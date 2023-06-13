Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' experiences drastic drop

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' experiences drastic drop

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 10:40 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked the return of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on celluloid after years. Both the budding stars have had their hits and misses and are considered to be one of the best actors of the current generation. The film is working well on weekends and mostly in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Weekday collections are disappointing

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 2.7 crore on Monday, which is a huge drop from Sunday's Rs. 7.02 crore. Overall, the film earned Rs. 56.25 crore. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline