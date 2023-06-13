Entertainment

Dubious future: Varun-Janhvi's 'Bawaal' now reportedly eyeing OTT release

Dubious future: Varun-Janhvi's 'Bawaal' now reportedly eyeing OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 11:08 am 2 min read

'Bawaal' to have a direct-to-digital release, suggest reports

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has been on the radar for some time. Ever since its announcement, the buzz has been high but the release date was postponed due to technical issues. Now, reports suggest that Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to make the film a direct-to-digital release. Reportedly, the film is a visual spectacle and was mounted for a theatrical premiere.

OTT release date and the reason behind this change

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is set for October release on Amazon Prime Video, reportedly. A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Bawaal is among the most ambitious films by Sajid Nadiadwala that rides on a subject that doesn't exactly have the commercial trappings of dance and music." It is set against the backdrop of World War II.

The project went through several postponements

The source stated, "The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner." Earlier, it was postponed as the makers wanted to work on VFX. The project has high-octane action sequences and it has been shot in various exquisite international locations. Given so many postponements and changes, the future lies uncertain. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Share this timeline