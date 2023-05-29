Entertainment

Netflix reveals new element from 'One Piece'; OTT details revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 03:47 pm 1 min read

'One Piece' OTT details revealed

Ever since the advent of OTT, there has been a content boom, and this includes all types of content. The OTT giant Netflix is exploring the live action genre and its upcoming project One Piece is in buzz for a long time. The makers revealed the photo of the boat Going Merry and it has received mixed responses as of now.

More about the upcoming series

The hype regarding the project is huge and it is slated to release in 2023. The ship is named Going Merry and it is used by Luffy and his friends to travel across the seas. The live action series is bankrolled by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Eiichito Oda has been roped in as the executive producer of the upcoming series.

