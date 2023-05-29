Entertainment

JioCinema to bring NBCUniversal's content to India: Titles to come

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 29, 2023, 06:26 pm 3 min read

NBCUniversal wide range of content set to stream on Indian streaming service JioCinema

In a significant move, NBCUniversal has entered into a partnership with JioCinema to bring a vast library of content to Indian audiences. As part of the agreement, NBCU's programming will be available on JioCinema's new JioCinema Premium SVOD (subscription-on-demand) tier, reportedly. This collaboration encompasses content from brands under Comcast NBCUniversal. Here's a detailed look at the series and movies that are coming your way!

Why does this story matter?

JioCinema has recently been integrated into Viacom18—a joint venture between Reliance Industries and Paramount Global.

Thereafter, Viacom18 entered into an agreement with Warner Bros Discovery, and this partnership enabled JioCinema to offer a wide range of HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. programming to users.

Now, a partnership with NBCUniversal will establish JioCinema as a formidable player in the competitive OTT market.

'Bel-Air,' 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'

Will Smith fans rejoice, as the highly-anticipated series, Bel-Air, which offers a dramatic perspective on the actor's journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air, will now be available for streaming on JioCinema. Additionally, viewers can enjoy the spin-off television series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin—which brings the characters from the Pitch Perfect film series to the small screen.

'Young Rock,' 'The Lazarus Project'

Coming to JioCinema is a drama series released in 2021, Young Rock, featuring Uli Latukefu, which encircles the life of renowned professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, famously known by his ring name The Rock. In addition, await the arrival of The Lazarus Project, a thrilling British sci-fi action drama series developed by screenwriter Joe Barton. The series features Paapa Essiedu and Anjli Mohindra.

'Downton Abbey,' 'Suits,' 'The Office,' among other famous library titles

As part of its library, JioCinema will offer a range of popular titles, including iconic series such as Downton Abbey—currently available on Amazon Prime Video; Suits—streaming both on Netflix and Prime; The Office (available on Netflix and Prime); Parks And Recreation; and The Mindy Project. These shows aside, famous series like Law & Order, Psych, and Blacklist among others will also grace the platform.

Look at the famous movies coming to India via JioCinema

In addition to the series, the agreement brings a plethora of movies to JioCinema. This includes highly-anticipated films like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer—set to release on July 21; The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and M3GAN. Furthermore, popular franchises such as Fast, Minions, Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy, and Pitch Perfect will also be added to the content library.