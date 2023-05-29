Entertainment

'Until We Meet Again': Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance pens heartbreaking note

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 04:59 pm 1 min read

Fiancé Jay Gandhi penned heartfelt message after Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's demise

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the television industry. The actor met with an accident and later succumbed to her injuries. Her fiancé Jay Gandhi took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for the late actor. Upadhyaya was in the car with Gandhi when their car fell in a Himachal Pradesh valley. Gandhi survived with some minor injuries.

Gandhi's post remembering Upadhyaya

Gandhi posted a photo of the duo and wrote, "Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do." Gandhi ended the post by writing, "...you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN."

