Beyonce, Jay-Z purchase California's most expensive property for $200M

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 20, 2023, 09:59 pm 3 min read

Beyonce and Jay-Z have shattered the records by buying the most-expensive home in California

Singer-songwriter Beyonce and her rapper-husband Jay-Z have captured headlines with an opulent acquisition in Malibu, California. The power couple has invested a jaw-dropping $200M in an uber-luxurious 30,000 sqft property situated along the breathtaking shores of the Pacific Ocean, TMZ reported. This extraordinary purchase has not only left fans in awe but has also piqued interest in the extravagant homes of other multi-millionaire celebrities.

Most expensive home ever sold in California: Reports

Beyonce-Jay-Z's new home has shattered records, making it the most expensive home ever sold in California. Additionally, it reportedly ranks as the second most expensive residential real estate transaction in American history. Adding to its allure, the property stands as one of the few rare American homes designed by the Japanese master architect Tadao Ando. It took an impressive 15 years to build it.

Netizens flocked to social media to share amusement

After the news broke out, netizens thronged social media to share their astonishment in a humorous manner. One user tweeted, "Aww, what a quaint little house! You got ripped $200M for that view!" Another user tweeted, "That $200M home will surely come in handy during 90% of the year when you're not even there because you're busy traveling and touring to afford it."

Meanwhile, George Clooney owns magnificent $100M home

Situated in Laglio, Italy, George and Amal Clooney's Villa Oleandra is one of the most exquisite and priciest celebrity homes in existence. Nestled right around the picturesque shores of Lake Como, the extravagant property exudes elegance, and it also holds sentimental value as it is where the duo's love story first blossomed. Beyond its timeless charm, the home stands as an intricate architectural masterpiece.

Pierce Brosnan's oceanfront estate costs $100M

Pierce Brosnan, widely recognized for his portrayal of James Bond, owns one of the most expensive homes. Spanning an impressive 13,000 sqft, the Thai-inspired property is named Orchid House, which reflects the iconic actor's impeccable style. Nestled at the Malibu beach complex, the house reportedly presents some breathtaking sea views from nearly every room, and the resort-style villa boasts the finest material.

Bey-Jay-Z's Bel Air estate at $88M

Besides their new opulent $200M Malibu property, the power couple owns an impressively built Bel Air estate, which they acquired for a whopping $88M; they currently live here. Prior to settling in Bel Air, the couple lived in a remarkable 13,000 sqft home in New Orleans. This extraordinary residence was once a Presbyterian church that exuded elegance through its 10-meter ceilings and expansive windows.