Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' witnesses a huge drop

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' witnesses a huge drop

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 11:17 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha had a promising first week at the box office. It was expected to show a huge rise during weekends but the collections were underwhelming. Currently, it is earning very less and has chances of revival until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This marked Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office. Here, he reunited with Kiara Advani.

Marching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 1.8 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 67.86 crore. This movie has an upper hand when compared to other releases. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, and Gajraj Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline