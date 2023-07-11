Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' teaser promises story of faith, belief

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 11:12 am 1 min read

'OMG 2' teaser is out

Oh My God! (OMG) is considered to be one of the best films in modern-day Bollywood. After a decade, the makers are coming up with its spiritual sequel, OMG 2 and have now released the teaser of the same. Ever since COVID-19 hit, quintessential star Akshay Kumar has been having a tumultuous ride at the box office. This film might finally turn the tide.

Story, cast, and other details

The satirical comedy revolves around the existence of faith (theism versus atheism debate) woven around some mythological characters. The highlight is Arun Govil's return as Lord Rama. Director Amit Rai promises a gripping tale and the cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Govind Namdev. The film releases on August 11 and will clash with Gadar 2 at the box office.

