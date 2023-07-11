Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Neeyat' fails the Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 10:49 am 1 min read

Neeyat marked Vidya Balan's return to celluloid but the film has not been able to make a huge impact on viewers. The film is currently struggling at the box office. The actor choosing such a shoddy script has raised eyebrows among her fans, especially after she did mystery thrillers like Kahaani. The film is pitted against Satyaprem Ki Katha and 72 Hoorain.

Tough week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anu Menon directorial earned Rs. 49 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.68 crore. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Danesh Razvi, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, and Shashank Arora, among others. The project is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video.

