Entertainment

'No filming, press tours, online promotions': SAG-AFTRA outlines strike rules

'No filming, press tours, online promotions': SAG-AFTRA outlines strike rules

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 11, 2023 | 10:39 am 3 min read

SAG-AFTRA establishes strike rules

Hollywood is undergoing a major upheaval as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike continues to impact the industry. Now, SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild) is preparing to join WGA on the picket lines, as the extended deadline for negotiations is about to end in 48 hours. As a result, SAG-AFTRA has outlined rules in case a strike is called on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

On June 5, SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if a fair deal couldn't be reached by June 30. This deadline was later extended to July 12 (Wednesday) to allow additional time for negotiations. Prior to the strike authorization vote, the guild laid out crucial bargaining issues, which included concerns regarding economic fairness, the use of artificial intelligence, and an industry-wide shift to self-taping.

Actors cannot promote film, television shows: SAG-AFTRA's rules

According to the sources quoted by The Wrap, SAG-AFTRA has informed that "actors will be permitted to attend the pop culture convention but they cannot take part in any panels that promote a specific film or television show or discuss any current or future work." The union has also informed publicists that any "scheduled press after a strike is ordered must be canceled," reportedly.

Here's a look at how SAG-AFTRA prepared for a strike

Promotion of work on social media is also forbidden: Report

"SAG-AFTRA members are also not permitted to promote any work on social media, as that is considered publicity," stated the publication's report. It is noteworthy that major Hollywood studios have already held press conferences ahead of the strike deadline for several films coming later this month and the following month. On Sunday (local time), Warner Bros. held the premiere of its upcoming film, Barbie.

Independent productions could be exempted on an interim basis

SAG-AFTRA has also asked the union members to completely skip film/TV events later this month. Meanwhile, the union might exempt independent productions which will agree to terms with the committee. The union informed the publication that these productions must be truly "independent," meaning that they do not have a studio or streamer that is a member of the AMPTP attached as producers or distributors.

Know more about SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA is a diverse union of approximately 1.6 lakh professionals, including actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and other media professionals. This union is the result of the merger between two esteemed American labor unions: the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Share this timeline