Monsoon special: Hindi films where rain is a noteworthy character

Written by Isha Sharma July 11, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Here are some Bollywood recommendations for monsoon

The pitter-patter of rain outside and a film to keep you company inside—what else can one ask for? Rain has always been viewed as a multidimensional metaphor in movies—it can both birth hope and be a harbinger of doom. Now that monsoon has knocked on our doors, what better time than this to revisit some Hindi films where rains play a consequential role?

'Tumbbad'

Rahil Anil Barve's Tumbbad was famously shot over four monsoons since the team wanted to capture the dark clouds and somber setting of the film as naturally as possible. Tumbbad is ripe with numerous scenes that are dominated by incessant rain, especially in the first half. They help accentuate the idea of fear, suspense, and danger, with uncertainty looming large in the background throughout.

'Raavan'/'Raavanan'

In Mani Ratnam's bilingual drama Raavan/Raavanan, an adaptation of Ramayana, the beautiful hill and mountainous scenery is complemented by torrential downpours. Santosh Sivan-V Manikanandan's cinematography underlines rain as an effective metaphor for chaos, destruction, and downfall, and Ragini's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) already precarious position is aggravated because rain becomes a pitfall in her plans to escape the rigid claws of Beera (Abhishek Bachchan)/Veeraiya (Vikram).

'Kaun?'

Kaun? is a remarkable example of a chamber film—it features only three characters, has a fast-paced suspenseful plot, and keeps springing surprises till the end. Focused on a woman who finds herself alone in her mansion while raindrops thrash her windows, Kaun? leverages rain to dial up the fear aspect by several notches. Rain can be comforting, but when coupled with thunderstorms, also petrifying.

'Aashiqui 2'

The breakthrough film for both Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, Aashiqui 2 features a pivotal sequence that has been immortalized in the hearts of romance connoisseurs—the scene where Aarohi (Kapoor) and Rahul (Roy Kapur) kiss under a jacket while being drenched in rain. It becomes all the more visceral because this expression of love comes right after a massive showdown between the two.

