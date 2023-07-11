Entertainment

Character guide to Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Character guide to Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 11, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Character guide to Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7'

While the upcoming Hollywood films Barbie and Oppenheimer have been the talk of the town, one of the biggest Hollywood franchises Mission: Impossible 7 is hitting the theaters ahead of them. Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on Wednesday. Here's a character guide to the new characters introduced in the upcoming film and the established ones.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and returning faces

Cruise has been the protagonist of the film since the first installment of this action spy thriller world. He was first introduced as Ethan Hunter, a young agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) in the 1996 film Mission: Impossible. Besides Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny make up the returning cast.

Hayley Atwell as Grace

British and American actor Hayley Atwell plays the role of Grace in the upcoming film. She is Hunt's new ally, a "destructive force of nature." as described by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. And, Atwell has said her character's loyalty is "somewhat ambiguous." It's going to be interesting to see how a professional pickpocket who Hunt initially hunts, turns into his ally.

Esai Morales as Gabriel

The Bad Boys actor Esai Morales will be seen as Gabriel, a formidable terrorist and Ethan's foe who wants to dominate the world using the Entity, an all-powerful AI and the antagonist. Gabriel is one of the freelancing thugs hired by the Entity to annoy and distract Hunt. Before Hunt turned into an IMF agent, Gabriel was his friend and ally.

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

American actor Shea Whigham (True Detective, The Wolf of Wall Street, Kong: Skull Island) is playing the role of Jasper Briggs, an enforcer for The Community (a group headed by leaders of various intelligence agencies) who is trying to track Hunt. Throughout the mission, he intervenes and helps Gabriel to not let Hunt find the key to the Entity.

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will see French actor Pom Klementieff as Paris. She plays a French assassin tasked with pursuing Hunt and Grace for her boss Gabriel. Klementieff received global recognition for her role as Mantis in the Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), among others.

Share this timeline