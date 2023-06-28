Entertainment

Kevin Spacey arrives for London trial over sexual harassment charges

Kevin Spacey arrives for London trial over sexual harassment charges

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 03:51 pm 1 min read

Kevin Spacey's London trial starts today

Kevin Spacey has arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court for his impending trial for allegedly sexually assaulting four men. The incidents took place around four decades back. The veteran actor was one of the biggest names in the #MeToo movement and he has pleaded not guilty in over dozen charges. If convicted in this case, he might face a prison sentence.

Spacey's upcoming release

Ever since the allegations, his career has been affected a lot. However, recently he expressed that a bunch of producers were ready to sign him if he is acquitted of the charges. Apart from the trial, the actor is also gearing up for his next film titled Peter Five Eight, which is a thriller and is set for an August 2023 release.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline