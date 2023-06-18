Entertainment

Happy birthday, Richard Madden: Celebrating actor's standout performances besides 'Citadel'

Happy birthday, Richard Madden: Celebrating actor's standout performances besides 'Citadel'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 18, 2023 | 04:15 am 3 min read

Proficient actor Richard Madden celebrates his 37th birthday on Sunday

A household name in global cinema and a successful commercial actor, Richard Madden has been widely recognized for playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. Featured in dozens of films and TV series, Madden also lent his voice to several videogame characters and documentaries. On his 37th birthday on Sunday, we delve into his acting career, which showed the true extent of his talent.

Ikaris in 'Eternals' (2021)

From a lover boy to a superhero, Madden has fearlessly tackled diverse roles that have come his way! In 2021, he starred in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals, where he portrayed the character of Ikaris who possessed the ability to fly and unleash cosmic energy beams from his eyes. While Eternals received mixed reviews, Madden garnered praise for successfully embodying the essence of a superhero.

John Reid in 'Rocketman' (2019)

Rocketman (2019) is a musical biopic on the life of musician Elton John. In this drama, Madden essayed the role of John Reid—the former lover and manager of John—and director Dexter Fletcher perfectly emphasized the complicated and manipulative relationship between John and Reid, which also served as a significant driving force behind the former's most tumultuous years. Madden aced playing the antagonist in Rocketman.

David Budd in 'Bodyguard' (2018)

The BBC One political thriller, Bodyguard, can easily be hailed as Madden's breakthrough role. In this gripping drama, Madden portrayed Sergeant David Budd—an Afghanistan War veteran grappling with PTSD—who serves in London's Metropolitan Police Service. The series delves into Budd's gripping journey, and for his exceptional performance, Madden earned the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama in 2018.

Cosimo de' Medici in 'Medici' (2016)

Created by Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer, Medici can be hailed as a hidden treasure trove for witnessing Madden's exceptional acting prowess. This historical drama, which spanned three seasons, premiered in 2016, and Madden took on the leading role in the first installment as Cosimo de' Medici, an important historical figure. Madden also served as an executive producer for this series.

Prince Kit in 'Cinderella' (2015)

Yes, Madden played a prince, too! In the live-action retelling of the beloved folk tale Cinderella, Madden took on the role of Prince Kit, the charming love interest of Ella (played by Lily James). Notably, Cinderella marked one of Madden's early ventures in mainstream cinema. With his piercing blue eyes and a million-dollar smile, Madden effortlessly stole the spotlight in every scene he graced.

Share this timeline