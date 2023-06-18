Entertainment

Before Kiara Advani's entry, revisiting women of YRF Spy Universe

Written by Isha Sharma June 18, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

There is a new entry in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe! There is heavy speculation that Kiara Advani is all set to play a part in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Now that Advani is the alleged new entrant in the YRF Spy Universe, we revisit the other women who have graced the franchise before.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was the first female actor to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe, and she was seen in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). She played ISI agent Zoya Humaimi in both these movies and was paired against Salman Khan, the titular hero of the Tiger franchise. She will reprise her meaty role in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone joined the explosive action franchise through Pathaan. Though the film rested on Shah Rukh Khan's stardom, Padukone's role as Rubai, an ISI agent, was just as instrumental to the plot, and Padukone brought her A-game in this tailormade role that didn't restrict her to her glamor and beauty alone. Her cameo in any upcoming Spy Universe movie also cannot be ruled out.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was a part of Roshan and Tiger Shroff-led War (2019), directed by Sidharth Anand. However, unlike Padukone and Kaif, she didn't get any lion's share of screen time, and her character was killed off midway through the film. Nonetheless, her character Naina Sahni assists Kabir (Roshan) and helps in underlining the humane side of this man who is otherwise all about fights alone!

Here's everything else to know about 'War 2'

The action-heavy movie is tentatively set to release on January 24, 2025, and will aim to capitalize on the Republic Day holiday weekend—as SRK's Pathaan did in January 2023. War 2 will follow the events after Salman-Kaif's Tiger 3, which will reportedly release on Diwali and is pegged to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. Tiger Vs Pathaan will follow War 2.

