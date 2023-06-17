Entertainment

'Was Hanuman deaf?': Om Raut's tweet resurfaces amid 'Adipurush' backlash

'Was Hanuman deaf?': Om Raut's tweet resurfaces amid 'Adipurush' backlash

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 17, 2023 | 10:10 pm 2 min read

Om Raut faces criticism as his old tweet resurfaces amid 'Adipurush' backlash

Om Raut's Adipurush opened in theaters on Friday to negative responses from audiences and critics alike. The criticism surrounding the film featuring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, has taken over Twitter, with netizens digging up an old tweet of Raut criticizing Hanuman devotees. This isn't the first time Adipurush's director has faced backlash for his tweets.

Why does this story matter?

Raut undertook the ambitious task of bringing the revered epic Ramayana to the silver screen through Adipurush. However, since the release of the film's first teaser in October, it has received a unanimous negative response from netizens. Even after its release, viewers continue to voice their disappointment with its subpar visual effects (VFX), cringe-worthy dialogues, misrepresentation of facts, and lackluster storyline.

Netizens shared screenshots of Raut allegedly trolling Hanuman devotees

Netizens have been sharing screenshots of Raut's now-deleted tweet, where he allegedly trolled Hanuman devotees. He had stated, "Was God Hanuman deaf? People across my building think so. Playing loud music, like 'really loud' on Hanuman Jayanti. Plus all irrelevant songs." Sharing the screengrab of this tweet, a user posted, "So, Raut took his revenge for loud music on Hanuman Jayanti by making Adipurush."

Take a look at this user's post on Raut's tweet

When Raut was trolled for 'gibberish' Telugu translation

Raut also received backlash after sharing a poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman on June 2. Alongside this, he wrote in Hindi, "Hum Hain Kesari, Kya Barabari," and translated versions of it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Calling it "gibberish," a user wrote, "You don't know Ramayana; we get it, but at least hire a Telugu person who can correct your translation."

Check out Raut's tweet

When BJP spokesperson slammed 'Adipurursh' for misinterpretation of Ramayana

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson-actor Malavika Avinash criticized Raut for Ramayana's "misrepresentation" and the wrong portrayal of the character Ravana in October. Speaking to ANI, Avinash expressed her disappointment with Raut's failure to research interpretations of the Ramayana and the absence of reference to popular regional films. "The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films," stated Avinash.

Share this timeline