'Chromatica Ball' concert film in development; Lady Gaga shares update

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 17, 2023 | 08:33 pm 2 min read

Lady Gaga confirmed 'The Chromatica Ball' film is in development

Lady Gaga provided a life update to her fans by sharing a photo on Friday. In the picture, she was seen sitting in front of a television with a frame from her confirmed The Chromatica Ball concert film. Besides this, the singer-actor also revealed that she has been working on a "special project," as well as devoting her attention to the highly-anticipated Joker 2.

Why does this story matter?

The Chromatica Ball tour, featuring 20 shows spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, was originally slated for the summer of 2020, coinciding with the release of Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour had to be postponed. Gaga finally took to the stage in 2022, marking her first global tour since the Joanne World Tour in 2017.

Gaga shared long post, updating about upcoming projects

Sharing a still while working on The Chromatica Ball film edit, Gaga posted, "I can't wait for you to experience it." Reflecting on her creative journey, Gaga revealed, "I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for [Joker 2]...I have been running my start-up Haus Labs...and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit."

Check out Gaga's Instagram post

Where was the concert filmed?

The concert at Dodger Stadium was most likely the filming location for the project, as the crowd of over 52,000 people was informed the show was being recorded. Gaga herself posted about the gig on Twitter, mentioning, "30 cameras pointed at you and one take." Per reports, Gaga's performance was a spectacular affair, incorporating pyrotechnics and brutalist architecture as part of the set design.

Look at Gaga's upcoming project

Gaga is all set to mesmerize audiences in 2024, as she will be starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the highly-anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux. Phoenix will be reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, while Gaga will take on the role of Harley Quinn, the sidekick and lover of Joker. The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Brendan Gleeson and Harry Lawtey.

