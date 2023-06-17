Entertainment

Now, 'Adipurush' draws ire of Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar

Now, 'Adipurush' draws ire of Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar

Written by Isha Sharma June 17, 2023 | 05:39 pm 3 min read

Prem Sagar is not pleased with 'Adipurush'

﻿Adipurush was released just a day ago but has been ensnared in raging controversies ever since the first reviews started coming out. The film has drawn flak for several reasons: miscasting, pacing, omitting several important parts of Ramayana, and looking too urban. Now, Prem Sagar, the son of Ramanand Sagar (who made the TV show Ramayan) has given his two cents on this debate.

'Adipurush' should be shown in Breach Candy or Colaba: Sagar

Sagar told Hindustan Live, "Om Raut has tried to make a Marvel film. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) did take some creative liberties, too, but he understood Lord Ram. He read various scriptures and then made a few changes but never messed around with facts." Responding to the makers' claim that Adipurush is for the youth, he said, "Then show it in Breach Candy or Colaba."

Sagar isn't too pleased with alteration of facts

Several devotees of Lord Ram have accused the makers of hurting their sentiments. Addressing this, Sagar opined that if the film was made for today's youth, makers shouldn't show it worldwide. "Don't hurt people's sentiments. Krittivasi and Eknath also made Ramayana, but they never changed the content. They only changed the color or language, but here all the facts seemed to be changed."

Sagar feels Raavan hasn't been portrayed properly

In Adipurush, Raavan is portrayed as an out-and-out villain, and his look, which resembles Mughal/Mongolian invaders, has been under the scanner. Sagar said, "Many scriptures also say that Lord Ram himself considered Raavan as a great learned man... You cannot present Raavan as a deadly villain in the name of creative liberty. In fact, Ram had asked Lakshmana to garner knowledge from Raavan."

'Nobody can make Ramayan for 85 years'

When the publication asked if any Ramayan web series or film is on the cards, Sagar outright denied the possibility and shared that his father mentioned that "nobody will be able to make such Ramayan for the next 85 years." "He was sent to Earth to tell the story of maryada puroshottam Ram. He did his work and left." Ramanand passed away in 2005.

Refresher: 'Ramayan' was nationwide rage in 1980s

Ramanand's Ramayan was telecast on Doordarshan between 1987-88 (78 episodes) and was termed a nationwide phenomenon, with people of all regions and religions gathering to see the story of Lord Rama and his heroic battle for righteousness. Arun Govil starred as Ram, while Deepika Chikhalia played Sita. Dara Singh (Hanuman), Arvind Trivedi (Raavan), and Sanjay Jog (Bharat) were also members of the primary cast.

Share this timeline