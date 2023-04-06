Entertainment

'Adipurush': Devdatta Nage's new character poster revealed on Hanuman Jayanti

'Adipurush' will be released in the theaters on June 16

Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is inching closer to its release date. Earlier slated for a January release, the film will hit the cinema halls in a couple of months. Meanwhile, after releasing new posters on the occasion of Ram Navami in the past week, the makers released a new character poster on Thursday to celebrate the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Touted to be one of the most expensive films, Adipurush is one of the much-awaited projects helmed by Raut. Based on Ramayan, the movie will run high on visual effects and VFX.

The film, which has been in the midst of controversies, has an ensemble cast comprising Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Ravana, respectively.

Previously, the makers revealed a new poster featuring Prabhas, Sanon, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Now, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a new poster of Nage was released that shows him in a meditative state with Prabhas's image in the backdrop. In the caption, Bajrang Bali was described as "a devotee of Ram" and "the life of Ramayan."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a police complaint was filed against the makers and stars of Adipurush over the poster which was released on Ram Navami. Per Sanjay Dinananth Tiwari, who claims to be a preacher of Sanatan Dharma, the poster hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus. The complainant also reportedly demanded an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC at Sakina Police Station in Mumbai.

A mythological drama, Adipurush is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 600 crore. It is considered to be one of the most expensive Indian films, of which approximately Rs. 350 crore have only been spent on its visual effects, said reports. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, this Raut directorial will be released in the theaters on June 16.