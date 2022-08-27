Entertainment

Britney Spears releases comeback song with Elton John, tops charts

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 27, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Britney Spears-Elton John collaborate for 'Hold Me Closer'. (Photo credit: Instagram/@eltonjohn)

Pop icon Britney Spears is back with a song that has fans running to the dance floor! As if this good news wasn't enough, she also teamed up with legendary singer Elton John for the breezy disco song Hold Me Closer. The song has reportedly already reached the top rank on charts across the globe within hours of its release on Friday. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hold Me Closer made the pop princess pick up her mic after six long years.

The song marks her first single since she collaborated with Backstreet Boys for Matches in 2020—recorded for initial release in 2016—for the deluxe reissue of her ninth studio album, Glory.

It is also her first song since her 13-year-long conservatorship imposed by her father Jamie Spears ended last year.

About Song ranked No. 1 on iTunes in 35 countries

The latest track combines elements from John's previous songs, Tiny Dancer and The One, that are blended with the duo's vocals and upbeat background music. Shortly after the song's release, it secured the No. 1 rank on the iTunes charts in the US and 34 other countries, including England. The pop icon also shared her excitement over the same in a video message.

Announcements Spears-John thrilled by response received by their fans

"Hello Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries," an ecstatic Spears announced, speaking in a mock British accent, in the video. "Holy sh*t!" she exclaimed and concluded, saying she was about to "go have the best day ever." John, too, tweeted he wanted to do a "fun, happy summer track" with Spears and was thrilled by the love it received.

Twitter Post Watch Spears's video message here

Reactions Fans expressed their love, excitement for the new song

The new hit got a lot of love from fans of both Spears and John, who could not stop raving about the song online. A social media user wrote, "Love the song so much!!!!! (sic)" and also, "Thank you for inviting our baby girl to this amazing track, Sir Elton!! (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Been listening to this song on loop holy sh*t! (sic)"

Twitter Post Here's a snippet from 'Hold Me Closer'

I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!https://t.co/wMbzKjvP7s pic.twitter.com/kLUsDfGF79 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 26, 2022