Now that Britney Spears's conservatorship is over, what is next?

What will be the road ahead for Britney Spears now that the conservatorship is no longer in the picture?

Britney Spears is finally free! A conservatorship that controlled most aspects of the pop singer's personal and professional life for 13 years came to an end last Friday. Speaking in court against the system in June, Spears had said she deserved to have a life and conservatorship was doing "way more harm than good." But what's in store for her now? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

First of all, a conservatorship is a court-granted arrangement for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions. Spears's life came under this system in 2008 when she had a public meltdown after her divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized and she lost custody of their children. Although she was adjudged incapable of taking decisions, the singer continued to dominate music and media.

Personal

Her wedding to Sam Asghari is approaching soon

The couple announced their engagement in September

Before we get more music or public appearances, the first thing on Spears's mind seems to be her wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari. In her emotional plea in court, she had said the conservatorship was preventing her from marrying Asghari or having more children. She seems excited about the prospect, too, as recently, she mentioned Donatella Versace was already making her wedding dress.

Professional

Music is probably not on 'Toxic' singer's mind right now

Reportedly, a prenuptial agreement will be drawn out before the vows are taken. Next up, rumors about the Toxic singer dropping new music have made headlines repeatedly. But chances are bleak. In June, Spears had simply said, "I have no idea," when asked when she will return to the stage in an Instagram post. "I'm staying clear of the business," she wrote in October.

Conservatorship

She might take father Jamie, others to court over exploitation

Important figures in the conservatorship saga: Her father and sole conservator for a long time, Jamie Spears Her temporary advisor Jodi Montgomery Her self-appointed lawyer, Mathew Rosengart

Notably, although the conservatorship is gone, its implications will last some time. For one, Spears held her father, Jamie Spears, and others in the arrangement "should be in jail" for exploitative behavior. For years, as the 39-year-old earned for everyone involved with conservatorship, she was reportedly limited to only a $2,000 (Rs. 1L) weekly allowance. She might take them to court in the future.