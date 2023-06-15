Entertainment

'Producers waiting to sign me': Kevin Spacey ahead of trial

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 12:29 pm 1 min read

Producers are waiting to sign Kevin Spacey if acquitted of UK sexual assault charges, said the actor

Kevin Spacey is set to appear for his new trial in London on June 28. Recently, the #MeToo accused stated that he has several producers waiting to sign him as soon as he is acquitted of the UK sexual assault trial. Spacey has been accused of four counts of sexual assault of three men dating back to 2005-2013.

Spacey called out media trial

Spacey spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said, "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward." The actor also called out the media for painting him as a monster and emphasized fans' love for him.

