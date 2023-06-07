Entertainment

'Fast X' to be available digitally from Friday; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 11:35 am 1 min read

'Fast X' digital release details are out

Fast X marked the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. It was truly fast in minting money at the box office and now it's fast for its digital release, too. Yes, Vin Diesel's actioner is set for digital release in just 22 days. It'll be available for rent at the Microsoft Store from Friday. Per Sportskeeda, pre-orders are available for the same.

Pre-order details and cast of the film

The pre-order is available at a whopping price of $24.99, however, Universal Pictures has not confirmed it. Reportedly, the film's OTT premiere will take place on Peacock, later. The Louis Leterrier directorial received mixed reviews from critics but the franchise's pedigree helped in the box office collection. The cast includes Jason Momoa, John Cena, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

