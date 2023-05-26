Entertainment

Amid rave reviews, 'Asteroid City' makers release new posters

Amid rave reviews, 'Asteroid City' makers release new posters

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 12:47 pm 1 min read

'Asteroid City' makers released new posters

Wes Anderson is known for his trademark color palette, cinematography, and intricate characterizations. The director is gearing up for the worldwide release of his upcoming film, Asteroid City. The film received rave reviews from critics at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The theatrical release will take place on June 16, and now the makers have dropped new posters featuring the protagonists.

New posters, plot, and cast of the film

The new posters feature the adept actors Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson﻿, and Jason Schwartzman. The posters have the typical Anderson feel to it. The movie's plot is set in the 1950s and it will be a period drama. The ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Willem Dafoe, and Tilda Swinton, among others. The project is shot by the adept Robert Yeoman.

Twitter Post