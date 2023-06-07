Entertainment

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is coming: When, where to watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 07, 2023

Everything about 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Bigg Boss﻿ fans, rejoice, as your favorite show is making a highly-anticipated comeback with an exciting new season. On Tuesday, JioCinema released the teaser for Bigg Boss OTT Hindi Season 2, featuring none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be hosting this installment. From the premiere date and timing to the contestants, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss OTT is a digital reality series, a spin-off of the popular eponymous Hindi reality show.

Filmmaker Karan Johar served as the sizzling host for Season 1, which premiered on August 8, 2021.

To note, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner, while finalists Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat were given an opportunity to participate in the main show, Bigg Boss 15.

Khan hinted at the audience's participation this time

In the teaser, Khan—known for his playful demeanor—unveiled that this time the contestants would face a tough time in the Bigg Boss house. Sporting a white shirt and a blazer, Khan, while shaking a leg in the clip, also hinted at audience participation in the show. The caption of the teaser read, "Everyone's favorite Khan is all set to bring back India's biggest show!"

Take a look at the teaser here

When and where to watch 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'?

Following the tremendous success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), JioCinema is expanding its content library by adding an exotic array of titles, to captivate audiences. Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the reality show—known for its extravagant drama—is scheduled to premiere on June 17 (Saturday). With Khan at the helm, this season is poised to surpass the excitement of the debut year.

Who are the contestants?

The details about the contestants are being kept under tight wraps. According to media reports, celebrities who have been approached for the show include Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Poonam Pandey. Meanwhile, a report by TV9 suggested that Sooraj Pancholi—who was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case—is expected to participate in Bigg Boss OTT.