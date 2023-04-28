Entertainment

Court clears Sooraj Pancholi in Jiah Khan death case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 28, 2023

The court found Sooraj Pancholi not guilty in Jiah Khan case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai gave its verdict in the long-running Jiah Khan suicide abetment case on Friday. Judge AS Sayyed found Khan's boyfriend-actor and prime accused Sooraj Pancholi not guilty. The Special CBI Court took over the case in 2021 after CBI confirmed that Khan passed away from hanging, ruling out the murder angle in 2015.