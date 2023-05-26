Entertainment

Helena Bonham Carter's birthday: Most renowned projects of Hollywood actor

Written by Isha Sharma May 26, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy 57th birthday to Helena Bonham Carter!

Hollywood A-lister Helena Bonham Carter has been waltzing her way through the industry ever since her breakthrough role in A Room With a View (1985). A two-time Academy Award nominee, she has been a part of several notable Hollywood films and has exceeded expectations, the length or the intensity of her character notwithstanding. On her 57th birthday, we look at her most popular projects.

The 'Harry Potter' series

Even though Bonham Carter was a part of only four Harry Potter films, it would be safe to say that she instilled terror through the portrayal of the unhinged witch Bellatrix Lestrange, one of the most trusted accomplices of Lord Voldemort. Her all-black ensemble and teeth filled with black dirt further lent her a repellent look, something she leveraged to its utmost effect.

'Great Expectations'

Bonham Carter is famous for her "dark aesthetic" and for playing peculiar characters that do not have a moral compass. One such role was that of Miss Havisham, which she played in the film Great Expectations, directed by Mike Newell. Her Harry Potter colleagues Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes were also a part of this drama based on the namesake novel by Charles Dickens.

'Enid'

A project that won Bonham Carter an Emmy Award for Best Actress, Enid is a biographical drama film directed by James Hawes. Based on the life of popular children's writer Enid Blyton, it also featured Matthew Macfadyen, Denis Lawson, and Travis Oliver. Per the trivia available on IMDB, the film was shot in 16 days, and edited in just eight!

'The King's Speech'

Bonham Carter was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for The King's Speech. The 2010 historical drama film, helmed by Tim Hooper, was reportedly constructed on a budget of about $15M and went on to become a massive success with earnings of over $420M at the box office. The drama was honored with an Oscar for Best Film.