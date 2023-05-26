Entertainment

Happy birthday, ITZY's Yeji: Videos that prove she's 'dancing queen'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 26, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

K-pop star Yeji, from the band ITZY, turned 23 years old on Friday

K-pop star Yeji, the leader of ITZY is quite an all-rounder. Yeji holds a strong stage presence which is also complimented by her electrifying dance moves. On the occasion of her 23rd birthday on Friday (May 26), a new song was released for the fans of the singer. Meanwhile, here's a look at songs that display her best dance moves.

'DALLA DALLA'

The South Korean band ITZY, which rose to fame in 2019, is popular for its music as well as its dance. The Dalla Dalla music video sits at a whopping 4.2M views on YouTube. The 3:46 minutes long song has a moment at timestamp 1:36 minutes when the girls, including Yeji, break into a stunning dance break showing off their moves.

'Nobody Like You'

In February this year, the band's official Instagram page posted a clip of all the members dancing to their song Nobody Like You. The girls wearing minimal make-up and sleek hairdo, performed energetically on the number, leaving the viewers gasping for air. The original video which is 5:30 minutes in length, also shows Yeji showing off her dance skills along with other members.

'River'

If you thought dancing in stilettos was difficult, then check out the cover video of Bishop Briggs's song River by Yeji. The K-pop star burns the dance floor as she performs a fierce dance on the number. From dancing around a chair in the song to carrying out splits effortlessly, Yeji's performance is enough to make you sweat.

'Break My Heart Myself' remix

Last year, ITZY's members Yeji and Ryujin featured in American singer Bebe Rexha's remix song Break My Heart Myself. The announcement regarding K-pop stars joining Rexha for the song's new version was announced by Rexha through a social media post, which immediately garnered a lot of traction. What's more, the two members delivered a sensational performance on the song for a Studio Choom video.