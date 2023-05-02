Entertainment

BTOB Peniel pulls out from 'WIND AND WISH' promotional events

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 04:43 pm 1 min read

BTOB Peniel has pulled out from promotional activities due to health issues

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in global music and now BTOB has released its 12th mini album, titled WIND AND WISH. This anticipated album marks the comeback of the boy band. However, reports suggest that Peniel has pulled out from the upcoming promotional activities due to health issues. The group's agency Cube Entertainment shared a statement regarding the same.

Agency shared a statement regarding his health

Cube Entertainment stated that Peniel was hospitalized on Tuesday due to this back pain issue and was advised to take rest. The agency statement also read, "Subsequently, he is unable to attend today's KBS Cool FM "BTOB's Kiss the Radio" and tomorrow's (May 3) Gayo Square with Lee Eun-ji." Meanwhile, the album is streaming on all major platforms.

