Pedro Pascal is set to star in 'Gladiator' sequel: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 04:40 pm 1 min read

Pedro Pascal is to star in 'Gladiator'

Pedro Pascal is one of the most adept actors in Hollywood and he showed his mettle in the recently released season of HBO's The Last of Us. Reports are rife that the actor is in the final stages of negotiations with Paramount Pictures and is set to star in the upcoming sequel of Gladiator. Fans are elated to hear about this development.

More about the 'Gladiator' franchise

If this deal is finalized, Pascal will star alongside Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. The sequel will be helmed by Ridley Scott. However, nothing is known about the role offered to Pascal. Gladiator is a commercially viable series that also has five Academy Awards under its wing, hence the anticipation is quite huge regarding the sequel.

