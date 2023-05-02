Entertainment

Selena to Beyonce: Celebrities missing from Met Gala for years

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 02, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

List of celebrities who haven't attended Met Gala in years

Regarded as the "Oscars for fashion," this year's much-awaited annual fashion event, Met Gala took place on Monday. While many celebrities walked the carpet in the utmost glamorous ensembles, there were many A-listers who opted out of the glitz and glamour of the night. We gather some of the most notable celebrities who have been no-shows at the Met Gala for several years now.

Selena Gomez (2018)

Despite being a fashion icon and the most adored Hollywood celebrity, Selena Gomez didn't make it to the Gala this year, too. Her last appearance at the fashion event was in 2018, which was met with severe brutal criticisms. Twitter users pointed out her overzealous fake tan, and many users even compared her fake tan to Ross Geller's from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Taylor Swift (2016)

Taylor Swift has once again skipped the Met Gala, but her absence this year came as no surprise, as she is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour. Notably, Swift hasn't attended a Gala since 2016 mostly due to her busy schedule. Meanwhile, the Anti-Hero singer's 2016 cut-out metallic Louis Vuitton dress with black lace-up heels remains one of the most memorable looks.

Beyonce (2016)

Another year, another Met Gala, and still no Beyonce! Queen Bey's last appearance at the annual event was in 2016, in which she wore a Givenchy dress. According to Daily Mail, the reason Beyonce skipped this year's Gala was because she and her husband Jay-Z were on holiday in Miami. Her Renaissance tour preparation is cited as another reason for her no-show this year.

Jennifer Lawrence (2015)

Jennifer Lawrence co-chaired the Met Gala in 2015. Since her splashing appearance in a stunning red gown that year, the actor has not been seen posing for the cameras at the biggest fashion event for the last eight years. We still vividly remember a hilarious stunt Lawerence pulled in 2013 at the Gala when she reached out to touch Sarah Jessica Parker's feathery headpiece.

Meanwhile, did you know these celebrities never attended Met Gala?

This year, many celebrities skipped the Met Gala, and among them were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After stepping back from royal duties, the couple was speculated to attend the Gala, but this year, due to King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, it didn't happen. Apart from them, celebrities like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, and Courtney Cox haven't walked up the Met stairs yet.