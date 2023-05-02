Entertainment

Met Gala: Why models are protesting against Karl Lagerfeld theme

Met Gala: Why models are protesting against Karl Lagerfeld theme

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 02:00 pm 3 min read

Models are protesting against the Karl Lagerfeld theme at this year's Met Gala

Met Gala is regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event and celebrities from all walks of life are invited for the same. It is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The 2023 edition theme—Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty—faced flak from many around the world and models are protesting. Here's why.

Why does this story matter?

Met Gala is one of the most followed fashion events around the world and many a time there has been a debate over the Art vs Artist topic. Lagerfeld was an iconic German designer, known for revamping Chanel. He was also known for his controversial and offensive comments.

The protest is taking place for celebrating and glorifying the designer's life.

Model Alliance expressed its displeasure

Sara Ziff, founder of Model Alliance expressed her displeasure and stated, "The choice to honour Lagerfeld embodies the dissonance of an industry that claims to be progressive, that celebrates body positivity and survivors on the one hand, and then reveres figures like [Lagerfeld] without even acknowledging their regressive views." The Model Alliance advocates for the models' rights and safety.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by modelallianceny on May 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm IST

Other noted celebrities who joined the protest

The protest has been joined by several noted celebrities. It includes L'Oreal Global Ambassador Nidhi Sunil, New York Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and actor Jameela Jamil. Whereas some celebrities like curator Andrew Bolton agreed Lagerfeld was "problematic," but put stress on focusing on his work instead.

Jamil condemned the theme from the very start

Jamil said, "This man... was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly toward women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked... there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts." She was one of the first to condemn the theme.

Lagerfeld's list of derogatory comments

Lagerfeld's long list of derogatory comments includes commenting against immigrants, sexual-assault survivors, the #MeToo movement, et al. In 2018, he expressed his displeasure about the #MeToo movement and said, "If you don't want your pants pulled about, don't become a model!" The German designer regarded Adele as "a little too fat" and said Pippa Middleton "should only show her back."

Carla Bruni's take on the issue; more about the exhibition

Carla Bruni, supermodel and former First Lady of France delivered a balanced speech where she hailed Lagerfeld, "a pure genius" and stated, "Everything interested him except mediocrity." The exhibition at Met Gala includes around 150 of Lagerfeld's pieces from the seven-decade-long career. In his illustrious career, he worked for Fendi, Chloe, and Chanel. Interestingly, Vogue﻿'s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was a longtime friend of Lagerfeld.