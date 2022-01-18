Robert McCall to return, Denzel Washington confirms 'The Equalizer 3'

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 18, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Denzel Washington is getting ready for 'The Equalizer 3'

Robert McCall, ex-Marine and DIA operative, is coming back! The third part of The Equalizer is being made and Denzel Washington, who has played the lead character of McCall in the first two films, will reprise his role for it. The Equalizer released in 2014 to rave reviews and excellent box office figures, but its sequel that came out in 2018 wasn't that well-made.

Quote 'Gotta get in shape and start beating people up again'

The two time Academy Award winner confirmed the news while talking to Collider. When asked about his next project after The Tragedy of Macbeth, which streams on Apple TV+, he replied, "They have written the third Equalizer, so I'm scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again."

Details The shooting is set to begin this year

A scene from 'The Equalizer'

"The Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can't get any better, right?" cheekily added Washington. Apart from the star, Antoine Fuqua, the director of the two previous installments, is also reportedly returning for The Equalizer 3. Talks are on about negotiations, so nothing is official on that front. Washington, however, shared that filming will begin sometime this year.

Interview Fuqua wants McCall to go to Europe this time

About a third part, Fuqua had said in 2018 that he wants "a European adventure" for McCall. "In my mind, that's what I'd like, to see him in Europe." If Fuqua indeed directs The Equalizer 3, it will mark his fifth collaboration with Washington. The duo has worked together in Training Day (2001), The Magnificent Seven (2016), and the two The Equalizer films.

Projects This is the plotlines of 'The Equalizer' and its sequel

A scene from 'The Equalizer'

The Equalizer is loosely based on an Edward Woodward-starred TV show and shows McCall protecting a young prostitute (Chloë Grace Moretz) from the clutches of the Russian Mafia. The Equalizer 2 is where McCall avenges the murder of his best friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo). Noted actor Pedro Pascal was the main antagonist. Though critics were not impressed, it was a commercial success.