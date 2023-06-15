Entertainment

Trans flag: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' banned in Gulf countries

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 11:26 am 1 min read

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' banned in Gulf countries

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has emerged to become one of the biggest money spinners of 2023. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. Now, the movie seems to be in a bit of a soup after it got banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East region for showing the transgender flag in a scene.

The film failed to pass the censorship

This happened after the film failed to pass the censorship requirement in Saudi Arabia. As per a report on Unilad, it was stated that the film "contradicts the content controls in force," hence it won't be released. Gwen Stacy's character (Hailee Steinfeld) is transgender as per a popular fan theory. Keeping aside the Gulf region ban, the film has been a huge success globally.

