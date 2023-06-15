Entertainment

Team Rocket takes over Pokemon's Twitter; account back-to-normal now

Written by Isha Sharma June 15, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

Team Rocket took over Pokemon's Twitter account on Wednesday, but it was later revealed to be a promotional campaign

Pokemon's Twitter account is back to normal after being "invaded" by the team of villains, Team Rocket for a few hours on Wednesday night. During the takeover, Pokemon's header and avatar were covered with Team Rocket's symbol "R." As it turns out, it's a marketing campaign for gamers to "join" Team Rocket by purchasing merchandise live on the Pokemon Center website!

The website is still momentarily dedicated to Team Rocket

The homepage of Pokemon's website is full of content related to Team Rocket. This includes an opinion piece titled: Team Rocket, the True Heroes?, a quiz centered around the villains, and another piece that ranks all the villains of the Pokemon universe. The website also takes you to the merchandise page that features apparel like "Team R" pants, hoodies, and caps, among other things.

What is Team Rocket and why is it important?

According to Bulbapedia, "Team Rocket is the villainous team in pursuit of evil and the exploitation of Pokemon. While its main focus is stealing or capturing rare and strong Pokemon, and subsequently selling them, it also funds and conducts cruel experimental research on Pokemon. Their oath is, 'Steal Pokemon for profit. Exploit Pokemon for profit. All Pokemon exist for the glory of Team Rocket."

This group of villains has appeared in video games, series

Per Pokemon Wiki, Team Rocket has its headquarters in the Kanto region and the Johto region as well as a branch in the Sevii Islands. They are led by a man named Giovanni, who runs the Viridian City Gym. Team Rocket appears in both the Pokemon video games titled Red, Green, and Blue, and the anime series Pokemon that first came out in 1997.

They are represented by the 'bumbling trio'

In the anime series, Team Rocket is represented by the trio of Jesse, James, and Meowth, who regularly follow the Pokemon trainer and the series' central protagonist, Ash Ketchum. They first appeared in the episode Pokemon Emergency! and have tried repeatedly to steal Pikachu, but are often thwarted by Pikachu's thunderbolt attack. Due to their unsuccessful attempts, Giovanni calls them the "bumbling trio."

