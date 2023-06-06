Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Napoleon' new look released; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 05:01 pm 1 min read

'Napoleon' new look is out

Joaquin Phoenix dons the historical figure Napoleon Bonaparte's character in the upcoming historical drama film titled Napoleon. The makers released a new look of Phoenix and it looks quite promising and daunting. The adept actor is known for donning characters with ease, hence the anticipation is huge. The film is slated for theatrical release on November 22, 2023.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The Ridley Scott directorial traces Bonaparte's rise to power, yet adds a different perspective. It also delves into his volatile relationship with Empress Josephine. It is penned by David Scarpa. Vanessa Kirby has been cast opposite Phoenix. The cast also includes Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, and Phil Cornwell, among others. The project is produced by Apple Studios and Scott Free Productions.

