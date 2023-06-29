Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'The Witcher' Season 3 is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 02:02 pm 1 min read

The Witcher is one of the most followed series and enjoys a huge fan following. Fans were eagerly waiting for the third season of the Netflix series and now it is streaming on the OTT platform. Fans are ready to delve into the world of Geralt of Rivia. The fantasy series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series of the same name.

The series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Season 3 is produced in the United Kingdom. The cast includes Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Faren, Joey Batey, and MyAnna Buring, among others. The series is shot by Jean-Phillipe Gossart and Gavin Struthers. The third season of the adventure drama series is perfect for a weekend watch.

