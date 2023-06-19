Entertainment

OTT: Sam Esmail's 'Metropolis' TV series scrapped amid writers' strike

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 02:17 pm 1 min read

'Metropolis' series scrapped amid writers' strike

The ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood has given rise to an unrest situation in one of the biggest film industries in the world. Several major projects have been hit by this strike against the background of economic disparities. Now, Sam Esmail's ambitious project, an adaptation of Metropolis has been scrapped completely. This comes weeks after the makers did the casting of the film.

More about the series

The big-budget series was being adapted from Fritz Lang's 1927 classic and Esmail was developing it for some time in Australia for Apple TV Plus. It has been permanently shut down and the news came as the team was looking forward to going on floors soon. This project was touted to be a sci-fi series bankrolled by UCP.

Producers' take and partial casting of the series

A source from UCP confirmed the same to Deadline. The source stated, "Push costs and uncertainty related to the ongoing strike led to this difficult decision." The crew was working on production drafts and VFX-related things. The makers had roped in Briana Middleton for the lead role, whereas Lindy Booth was signed in for a pivotal role, reportedly.

