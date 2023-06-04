Entertainment

OTT: Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Gumraah' now streaming on Netflix

'Gumraah' is now available on Netflix

Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy starrer Gumraah has quietly arrived on Netflix without any prior announcement by the streamer! The film—released on April 7—was helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and featured Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series banner had co-produced this crime thriller, a remake of the Tamil film Thadam.

Story of two lookalikes—one evil, one good

The thriller follows the story of lookalikes Arjun Sehgal and Ronnie (both played by Roy Kapur), who are prime suspects in a grotesque murder case that takes place on one rainy night. Shivani Mathur (Thakur)—a determined police officer in charge of the case—endeavors to find the accused, but toward the end, the mystery remains unsolved. Read our detailed review of the crime thriller here.

