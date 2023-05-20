Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: 'Kathal' to 'Agent,' binge-watch these new titles

OTT weekend watchlist: 'Kathal' to 'Agent,' binge-watch these new titles

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 20, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Check out the list of new titles releasing on various OTT platforms this week

Summer's at its peak and stepping out isn't the wisest of choices, even if it's a weekend. How about you sit back at home and watch some interesting series/films? The third week of May has a lot of entertainment to offer varying from comedy dramas to documentaries. If you're still puzzled about what to watch, here's your weekend's dose of new OTT releases.

'Kathal'

Starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a comedy-drama directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. The amusing comedy story revolves around two jackfruits that go missing from a politician's (Vijay Raaz) farmhouse. While the politician asks cops to investigate the matter, a local journalist (Rajpal Yadav) covers the "mystery." The film became available on Netflix from Friday onwards.

'Modern Love Chennai'

Amazon Prime Video's original series Modern Love New York has many Indian adaptations, the latest being Modern Love Chennai. The Tamil anthology series is one of the best offerings on the OTT in the said language. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the six-part series comprises an ensemble cast of Sanjula Sarathi, Ashok Selvan, Srikrishna Dayal, TJ Bhanu, Chu Khoy. The show was released on Thursday.

'Yeh Meri Family 2'

Television actor Juhi Parmar made her OTT debut with Yeh Meri Family 2. The first season of the series was released in 2018, becoming a hit with the audience. The makers have returned with its sequel which dropped on Amazon miniTV on Friday. The series promises to take you on a trip down memory lane as it's set in the '90s era in Lucknow.

'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me'

Documentaries on the lives of celebrities and their rough chapters have always intrigued the audience. Netflix's latest offering is also about that. Directed by Ursula Macfarlane, it's based on Anna Nicole Smith's life. The former Playboy Playmate quickly made a space for herself in Hollywood but her personal life was plagued by drug addiction and alcohol. The documentary was released on May 16.

'Agent'

Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent was released in the theaters on April 28. The Telugu espionage action thriller made its way to the OTT platform on Friday. Also starring Mammootty, Vikramjeet Virk, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Vaidya, the film turned out to be a failure at the box office, receiving negative reviews from critics. However, you can now watch it on SonyLIV.

'Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania'

After a successful run at the box office, Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania can now be watched on the small screens. The Marvel movie in which Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man was released on Disney+ Hotsar, earlier this week on May 16. The Hollywood superhero film also features Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the multiverse-hopping villain.