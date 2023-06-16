Entertainment

Netflix's 'Social Currency': Know all about the contestants, their careers

Written by Isha Sharma June 16, 2023 | 09:46 am 2 min read

Netflix India is gearing up for its new reality series, Social Currency, which will premiere on June 22. As per the streamer, "Eight social media stars forgo their fame and followers as they vie for the title of ultimate influencer in this unpredictable reality show." Who are these eight people and what's their claim to fame? Let's find out below.

Parth Samthaan, Ruhi Singh

Parth Samthaan is a popular face on television and is known for his work on shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Best Friends Forever? The 32-year-old has a large fan following, especially among women and is followed by 4M people on Instagram. Ruhi Singh, on the other hand, has participated in multiple pageants and acted in Calendar Girls and Ishq Forever, among others.

Mridul Madhok, Vagmita Singh

Mridul Madhok hails from Delhi and uploads content related to fitness, healthcare, and skincare. He has been a part of several advertisements and his previous shows include MTV Dating in the Dark and Myntra Fashion Superstar. Vagmita Singh, who was born and brought up in Jaipur, has 412K followers on Instagram and is popular due to her funny, relatable videos, and for promoting Marwadi.

Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Bhanushali

Aakash Mehta, who you might know through his stand-up comedy sketches, will also be participating in Social Currency. He describes himself as a "terrible comedian, podcaster, and science nerd, and music-making entity." Bhavin Bhanushali wears multiple hats together and is an actor, singer, lyricist, composer, and entrepreneur. Some of his acting projects include Ishq Pashmina, Ratri Ke Yatri, and A.I.SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend.

Sakshi Chopra, Rowhi Rai

Sakshi Chopra is the great-granddaughter of Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar and can often be seen on popular paparazzi pages. Going by her Instagram profile (@sakshichopraa), she is a singer and a songwriter and has bases in two cities: LA and Mumbai. The last contestant on our list is Rowhi Rai, famous for her YouTube videos and Instagram posts where she often posts about fashion.

