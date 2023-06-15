Entertainment

Im Siwan to lead 'Squid Game 2'? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 12:40 pm 1 min read

Im Siwan has reportedly joined 'Squid Game 2' cast

Squid Game attained cult status with the release of its first season. As fans are waiting for Season 2, rumors are rife that Im Siwan is set to star as the new lead. Fans are excited about this development and are currently speculating if the reports are true. However, the OTT giant Netflix and Im's agency have not confirmed anything yet.

Netfliix and Im's agency's reaction on the same

A source from Netflix Korea stated, "We ask for your understanding that we cannot currently confirm regarding the casting for Squid Game Season 2." Whereas, a representative from the actor's agency PLUM A&C said, "It is information we cannot confirm. We ask for your understanding." Reportedly, the series is set to go on floors soon and it is slated to release in 2024.

