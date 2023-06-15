Entertainment

Sonam joins YRF Talent; looking at her last few projects

Written by Isha Sharma June 15, 2023 | 12:39 pm 2 min read

Revisit Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last few releases

YRF Talent, which manages artists such as Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, has now got Sonam Kapoor Ahuja aboard. She has reportedly become the first actor to be signed by them despite being launched by a different production house and will be returning to work with two projects soon. Before she returns, we take a look at her last few releases.

'The Zoya Factor' (2019)

Kapoor Ahuja's last full-fledged appearance was in The Zoya Factor, helmed by Abhishek Sharma. It was Dulquer Salmaan's second Hindi film and was based on Anuja Chauhan's namesake novel about a woman named Zoya, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The film could not draw audiences to the theaters and was a box office disaster. It's now streaming on Netflix.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' (2019)

One of the few mainstream Hindi films on LGBTQ+ representation, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga starred Kapoor Ahuja alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The supporting cast included Juhi Chawla, Alka Kaushal, and Seema Pahwa. She portrayed the role of Sweety Chaudhary, a homosexual woman trapped in a conservative Punjabi society. The film, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, is streaming on Netflix.

'Sanju' (2018)

In Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, led by Ranbir Kapoor and based on the life of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, Kapoor Ahuja played Ruby, Sanju's girlfriend. Though her part was brief, she was appreciated for her chemistry and camaraderie with Kapoor, particularly palpable in the song Main Badhia, sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. Sanju was a blockbuster and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Veere Di Wedding' (2018)

Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, was one of the most ambitious projects of the Dolly Ki Doli actor's career. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, it follows the ups and downs in four urban Indian women's lives. Yet to check out this buddy comedy film? Watch it on ZEE5.

