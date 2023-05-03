Entertainment

Korean stars Yoon Bak and Kim Su-bin to get married

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 12:14 pm 1 min read

Yoon Bak and Kim Su-bin will be tying the knot soon

Love and marriage are in the air! Yes, Korean star Yoon Bak announced recently that he is getting married. As fans were speculating about the bride, model Kim Su-bin's agency YG KPLUS announced that the duo will get married in September. Ever since the news broke, K-drama fans are elated and are taking to social media to express love for Yoon.

Yoon's announcement on social media

Yoon took to Instagram to share the news of marriage. He wrote, "The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is because I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone." He also asked his fans to take care of their health as South Korea is experiencing fluctuating temperatures.

Read his handwritten letter here

Instagram post A post shared by yoon.bak on May 3, 2023 at 11:57 am IST