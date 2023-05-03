Entertainment

15 years of 'Iron Man': Memorable dialogues from Marvel icon

Celebrating 15 years of the release of Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man'

On this day in 2008, the first installment of Iron Man was released in theaters in the US, marking the beginning of the MCU's Phase 1. Helmed by Jon Favreau, the film introduced us to a self-obsessed billionaire, Tony Stark, and showcased his incredible transformation into Iron Man. In celebration of the film's 15th anniversary, we gather the most memorable dialogues from Iron Man.

'The truth is…I am Iron Man'

It goes without saying that Robert Downey Jr. has become synonymous with his role as Iron Man. The line, "The truth is...I am Iron Man," remains one of the most iconic dialogues from the film. It comes toward the end of the film, when Stark is holding a press conference and confesses in front of the world that he is, in fact, Iron Man.

'This is not the worst thing you've caught me doing'

The mushy-sweet banter between Stark and Pepper Potts is among the most entertaining parts of the film. When Stark returns from his first mission as Iron Man, Potts walks in on him getting his armor taken off by machines. The horrified look on her face says it all! At that time, Stark quips, "Oh, this is not the worst thing you've caught me doing!"

'I prefer the weapon you only have to fire once'

It was only after the first film, we actually started rooting for Stark because he didn't appear as the superhero who would want to save the world! In one of the early scenes, where he presented a new Jericho missile to the army, he summarizes his philosophy by saying, "I prefer the weapon you only have to fire once." A little too warmonger attitude?

'Sometimes you got to run before you can walk'

One of the defining moments in the film is when Stark works on developing his Iron Man suit but struggles to operate it smoothly. When Potts tells him that he needs to walk first before he can run, suggesting that he needs to take things slow, Stark responds, "Sometimes you gotta run before you can walk." This instance showcases his incredible confidence in himself.

'Yeah! I can fly'

Stark's wit is on full display in the first installment, which makes him such a loved character. Undeniably, the most entertaining part of the film is watching Stark working on developing the Iron Man suit. After a few failed attempts in controlling the suit smoothly, Stark somehow manages to fly. Marking a significant moment, he says to himself, rather proudly, "Yeah! I can fly."

