'The Crown': Special homage to Queen Elizabeth planned for finale

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 10, 2023, 11:56 pm 2 min read

Creators of 'The Crown' plan special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Season 6

The Crown is preparing for its final act to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a move highlighting the significance of her reign, the creators have reportedly decided to bring together all actors—Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton—who have portrayed her at different stages of her life. They will join forces for a series of special scenes in season six.

Why does this story matter?

The fifth installment became the first season of The Crown to be released following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 9, 2021, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. Notably, season five was originally intended to be the show's last season, but in 2020, creator Peter Morgan decided to conclude the series after season six.

'The Crown' creators set to introduce new actor

Now, the creators will introduce a new actor, Viola Prettejohn, to portray a young Princess Elizabeth before her coronation in 1953, according to The Sun. A source quoted by the publication stated, "Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes."

Meet cast: Members reprising their roles, new additions

Most of the cast members from season five are expected to reprise their roles, including Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. In 2022, Netflix announced that Meg Bellamy would portray Kate Middleton, while Prince William will be depicted by Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey (as his character ages).

When is 'The Crown' Season 6 premiering?

Filming for the sixth installment commenced in September 2022, but production faced a temporary halt following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. In March, the series captured significant scenes at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where the future Prince and Princess of Wales first crossed paths. Netflix revealed in May that season six is set to premiere in the fall of 2023.

